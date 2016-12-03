Tagoes wins IBO World Title

Accra, Dec 3, GNA - Ghana's Emmanuel "Game Boy" Tagoe annexed the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Lightweight Title on Saturday morning, with a unanimous decision over South African boxer Mzonke Fana, at the Bukom Arena in Accra.

The bout tagged the 'Fist of Destiny' under the auspices of Baby Jet Promotions, saw the three judges made up of two South African judges scored 120/106, 120/107, 120/106 in favour of Tagoe, at the newly constructed 4,000 seater arena.

Tagoe 29, who dominated the fight right from the first round to the 12th round sent his opponent to the canvas twice in the first round giving an indication of an early end to the fight.

It was however the contrary, as Fana 43, lasted the entire 12 rounds, though, it was a one sided.

Tagoe dominated each round of the fight and subjected his opponent to severe beatings and on several occasions had the chance to knock him out, but Fana endured the punishment and survived the round.

He occasionally put up a challenge and delivered some hefty punches to the head and body of Tagoe, but not good enough to make any impact on the strength of the Ghanaian.

The last four rounds of the fight was an all Tagoe affair, as the South African was more like a punching bag for the Ghanaian.

It was therefore no surprise when Fana collapsed immediately after the fight and it took over 20 minutes for medical doctors to revive him.

He was later rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further examination and treatment.

GNA