Portuguese giants FC Porto to raid Rio Ave for energetic midfielder Alhassan Wakaso

Portuguese giants FC Porto are bracing themselves to make Alhassan Wakaso their major January signing with the player left with just six months on his current deal with Rio Ave.

Wakaso is a man with a growing reputation in the Portuguese league and was a subject of a huge transfer tussle between Rio Ave and some of the big clubs across the European continent.

He eventually stayed with Ave but with just six months left on his contract the club could lose him for nothing.

FC Porto have struggled in the middle with Joao Carlos and Andre Andre all struggling to find form in what has been a topsy-turvy season for Nuno Espiirito Santo's men.

According reports in the media FC Porto will make a three million Euro offer that should see the Ghanaian move in the January transfer window.

Alhassan's consistent performance was recently awarded with a national team team call up for the Ghana Black Stars even though he did not make his debut in the defeat to Egypt.

Some clubs in the French League have also shown interest in the holding midfielder.

