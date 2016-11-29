Sports Minister to intervene to get uninterested Kwadwo Asamoah back to the Black Stars

Minister of Youth and Sports Nii Lante Vanderpuye is willing to travel to Italy in an aim to get Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah back to the Black Stars.

Asamoah has not played for the Black Stars in a little over two years and there are genuine concerns that he might not be interested in making a return to the team any time soon.

The Minister in a recent interview has revealed Asamoah is the missing piece in the jigsaw of the Black Stars and will make an attempt to get him back of the Africa Cup of Nations.

'Kwadwo Asamoah is one of the reasons for the team's poor performance and we will have to hope he returns soon,' The Minister said

Asamoah is held in high esteem by Ghanaian fans and his returned could be strategic as the Black Stars look for a way out of the a delicate group that has Egypt threatening to run away with the world cup ticket.

