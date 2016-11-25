Schakle 04 appoint Gerald Asamoah as U23 coach

Ghana-born German international Gerald Asamoah has been named the head coach of Schalke 04's U-23 side as he takes his career after football to another level.

The 39-year-old who is born to Ghanaian parents secured the job on Wednesday afternoon after a meeting with officials of the Royal Blues.

Asamoah played almost his entire career at the Veltins Arena and is seen as an undisputed club legend thus the reason to hand him the job.

Born in Mampong in Ghana, Asamoah rose to become one of the key players for the German national team.

“I am therefore happy to be able to work with my club in the sporting field and to take a new course with the U23 in which I ended my career,” Asamoah said

He played for the German national team at the 2002 and 2006 World Cup.

–

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana