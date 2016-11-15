Ex-Ghana goalie Abukari Damba laments Asamoah Gyan's absence in Egypt defeat

Ex-Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba believes Asamoah Gyan was sorely missed in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Egypt in Alexandria.

Gyan was ruled out of the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier because of an injury he picked up at club side Al Ahli of UAE.

The Black Stars dominated play but lacked the cutting edge and Damba thinks the unavailability of Gyan cost us.

''We really missed the services of our captain Asamoah Gyan in the Egypt game,'' Damba told Starr FM.

