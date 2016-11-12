2018 World Cup qualifiers: Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew one of the key men for the Black Stars

Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew is one of the players coach Avram Grant will be looking to strengthen his side as they play their most important World Cup qualifier so far.

The Villa forward has blown hot and cold this season but is beginning to look like the player who scored seven goals in the Premier League last season.

Jordan is one of the consistent players for the Black Stars in Europe and will need to be his at his brutal best if the Stars are to come out of Egypt with something substantial.

Ghana is expected to arrive in Egypt later on today all in a calculated move to out think their opponents on the day but Jordan Ayew with the absence of Asamoah Gyan is expected to lead the line very well.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com