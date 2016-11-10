Richard Kissi Boateng: Former Black Stars defender released by T.P Mazembe

Ex-Black Stars defender, Richard Kissi Boateng has been released by T.P Mazembe.

Kissi Boateg, 27 has been with T.P Mazembe since 2013, winning the CAF Champions League in 2015 and the CAF Confederation Cup in 2016.

However, he hasn't been part of coach Hubert Velud's scheme of things, after the Frenchman took over the team this year- he has been warming the bench of the club.

T.P Mazembe has therefore served Richard Kissi Boateng a letter to cancel his contract.

"We hereby confirm that the employment contract between T.P Mazembe and Richard Kissi Boateng has been terminated by mutual consent."

"Mr. Kissi Boateng is therefore at liberty to sign join any club of his choice," the letter signed by the General Manager of the club, Frederic Kitenge reads.

The left full-back joined the five times CAF Champions League winners in 2013, following an impressive campaign at Berekum Chelsea in their maiden CAF Champions' League.

He was part of the Black Stars team that played in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

