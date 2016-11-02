Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
 IBO World Title Lands In Ghana 

By Daily Guide
Laryea(L) and Afriyie with the belt
Two officials of Baby Jet Promotions-Prince Randy Opoku Afriyie have received the International Boxing Organization (IBO) World title belt from Fed-Ex, a courier service in Accra.

The prestigious belt is at stake for the vacant IBO Lightweight title fight involving Ghana's Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe and David 'El Vasco' Saucedo scheduled for November 25 at a yet-to-be named venue in Accra.

Opoku Afriyie, operations manager of Baby Jet Promotions and Nat Laryea in charge of Communications revealed that a special title tour will precede the big fight.

And beginning this Thursday, officials of Baby Jet Promotions, syndicators of the bout will embark on the tour with the belt from the offices of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

Later, the belt would be expected at the Youth and Sports Ministry, the Ga State, the National Chief Imam's Palace, some renowned Ministers of the gospel, politicians and some dignitaries.

Afriyie hinted that “We want to accord this fight, being prestigious, all the dignity it deserves, hence the initiative. It is a World title fight and having pumped in thousands of dollars, we want to as usual, deliver a world class fight.”

“We consider it as an opportunity, having gone without a world title as a nation for many years, we have the strong conviction that our boxer will once again rise to the occasion.”

“We have seen him preparing and I can promise that the belt would be retained in Ghana, he is ready for the challenge.”

A mega press conference handled by Baby Jet Promotions CEO Sammy Anim Addo to announce the bout was held last week in Accra.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum 

Sports News

