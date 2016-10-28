Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 28 October 2016 15:41 CET

Bechem Capture David Telfer

By Daily Guide

Reigning FA Cup champions Bechem United has secured the signature of former Ghana juvenile star David Telfer, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

The capture is to augment the team ahead of their African campaign scheduled for early next year.

Telfer, formerly of Ashgold was contracted for an undisclosed fee for a year, subject to renewal.

Club Director for recruitment and Administration Francis G. Hackman has expressed the hope that the seasoned player will bring his vast experience to bear on the team for their continental campaign.

The Administrator said after the signing ceremony that “Most definitely his services would be needed. He has been around for some time and his contribution with the youthful side will certainly propel the team to higher heights.”

Telfer left the Obuasi-based Ashgold in 2006  together with  Jonathan Mensah to join up with coach David Duncan at South African club Free State Stars.

Meanwhile, the club is set to unveil its new signings in an anticipated grand unveiling ceremony in Bechem in the Brong Ahafo Region next month.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

