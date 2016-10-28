Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Kwadwo Asamoah: Juventus coach Allegri hoping Ghanaian midfielder plays consistently

Maximiliano Allegri is urging Kwadwo Asamoah is hoping Kwadwo Asamoah stay fit and play regularly for the Bianconeri's as the year heads to a close.

Asamoah has been battling with fitness for the past three seasons and despite recovering before the start of the season to have a good start, he was hit with an injury that sidelined him for a month.

He made a cameo appearance for Juventus when they won their Serie A game in the mid-week.

Maximiliano Allegri has stated that the 27-year-old's qualities would be key to the success of his team if he stay fit to contribute his quota.

"Marchisio and [Asamoah] will give us an important contribution, I would be happy if [they] played half the games between now and December," he said.

