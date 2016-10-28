Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Christian Atsu 'honoured' to play for Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez


Ghana wideman Christian Atsu feels 'honoured' to work under celebrated manager Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old has been revived since he made a loan switch to the Toon from Chelsea.

The Ghana international is enjoying life at the club after rediscovering his form with the English Championship side.

The former FC Porto man feels he has improved tremendously under the former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager

 'I have moved on loan to a lot of clubs,' said the 24-year-old. 'I have to put that behind me and really focus on what I have to do today and tomorrow.

'Being at Newcastle is a great honour.
'I'm really privileged to play for Newcastle, and to work under Rafa Benitez is really good.

'I'm more focused on game by game, and at the end of the season we will see what will happen. I just want to help Newcastle.'

'He's a great man, very friendly,' said Atsu. 'I'm very happy to work with him. He's a fantastic coach.

'I've learnt a lot from my team-mates and also Rafa. He has been giving me chances, and I'm working hard to help the team.

'Working with him for a long time ... I will be a better player.'

"SUCCESS IS NOT FAR FROM THE REACH OF GHANAIANS WHO CAN STRETCH THEIR HANDS".
By: STEPHEN OPOKU MENSAH
