Newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks beat Kotoko to secure wunderkind Michael Aboagye

Ghana Premier League new boys Elmina Sharks have pulled a quick one on giants Asante Kotoko after beating them to the signature of talented winger Michael Aboagye.

Aboagye, 22, attracted the admiration of the Porcupine Warriors following his fine display for B/A United where he spent last season on loan.

While Kotoko were still weighing up a bid to Sky FC who own the player, Sharks overtook them to sign the player.

He netted five times in all competitions from the flanks and picked up six man of the match awards.

