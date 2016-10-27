Asamoah Gyan tasks Al Ahli mates to maintain winning habit

On-loan Asamoah Gyan wants his side Al Ahli to continue their winning spree after in the league three straight wins.

Gyan has contributed in their early success story by scoring two goals in three goals.

The Red Knights travel to Al Shabab on Friday and the Ghana captain captain want to maintain their winning habit.

''At the end of the day we should make sure we win and that's what we're doing right now,' said Gyan.

''It's very, very important for the team. We've played three games we've won three and we've one outstanding. It's good that we're still winning, we've kept that winning record. It's good for the team, it's good for the club.

''It builds our confidence and that's what we should be doing. We should have this winning mentality whether we're playing good or bad.''

