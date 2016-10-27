Rahim Ayew says his brother Andre Ayew's return to the pitch ahead of time is a sign of how he is tough mentally.

Andre returned to the pitch for the first time in two months as his West Ham United grabbed a 2-1 victory over their London rivals Chelsea at the Olympic stadium.

'For me I am not surprised by whatever Andre does these days he has a strong mentality and that has always been the case,' Rahim told GHANAsoccernet.com

'His has been able to work hard and return to the pitch ahead of time and I am sure he will fit in very well into the team.'

'That is the way he is always looking at the ways he can improve as a person.'

The 26-year-old's return is a huge boost to the Stars who take on the Pharaoh's of Egypt next month in World Cup Qualifiers.

