26 October 2016

Hasaacas midfielder Theophilus Awotwe agrees personal terms with Hearts ahead of proposed move


Hasaacas midfielder Theophilus Awotwe has agreed personal terms with Hearts ahead of his proposed move.

The youngster will sign a three-year deal with the Phobians pending the passing of a mandatory medical.

"My personal terms with Hearts of Oak has been agreed, it has left with their talks with Hasaacas" he told FOX FM

"It is the dream of every player to join a club like Hearts of Oak, so am waiting for Hasaacas to agree with them"

Awotwe played for Mauritanian side Asc Zem Zem on a short contract last term.

