Revealed: Christian Atsu has created a goal scoring opportunity for Newcastle every 33 minutes

Ghana winger Christian Atsu is gradually rediscovering his form with Newcastle United and has been marked as one of the players who have had a remarkable impact since joining Rafael Benitez 's team

Atsu has been a nomadic player since joining Chelsea with moves to Malaga, Everton and Bournemouth all failing to meet expected outcome.

But after playing in the last eight games for Newcastle, Atsu has created a chance every 33 minutes.

Verdict: Hit

Cost: Loan

From: Chelsea

