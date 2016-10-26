Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Revealed: Christian Atsu has created a goal scoring opportunity for Newcastle every 33 minutes

Ghana winger Christian Atsu is gradually rediscovering his form with Newcastle United and has been marked as one of the players who have had a remarkable impact since joining Rafael Benitez 's team

Atsu has been a nomadic player since joining Chelsea with moves to Malaga, Everton and Bournemouth all failing to meet expected outcome.

But after playing in the last eight games for Newcastle, Atsu has created a chance every 33 minutes.

Christian Atsu
Verdict: Hit
Cost: Loan
From: Chelsea
Key stat: Atsu has created 7 chances in the Championship - one every 33 minutes on average.

