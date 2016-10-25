Togbe Afede XIV urged to respect views of supporters

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Mr Ismael Ali Horoya, National Organiser of Accra Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee has appeal to Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of the team to respect the views of the supporters in decision making.

He expressed concern about the messy relationship between management and the supporters, saying that, for the team to achieve greater heights, it was prudent for a mutual understanding between the two parties devoid of any altercation.

The National Organiser said supporters play a critical role in the administration of any football club, and that, there was a need for effective rapport between management and the supporters.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Horoya said since the Chairman took office, things had not been well with the club because his management team has not helped the cause of the team.

'No doubt he has spent a lot of money to ensure the success of the team, but those steering the affairs of the team have failed woefully, which has affected the confidence of the teeming supporters'', he added.

He was of the view that the failed administration of past management is an indication that, things are not going on well with the team and called for an amicable solution to the impasse between the two groups.

Mr Horoya said it was time the supporters admit that the team now belongs to Togbe Afede XIV, because he is now the majority shareholder of the team after floatation of shares.

He expressed his sadness about the way the team is being handled, since there is no marketing drive for the team to generate income for other administrative expenditures, citing Manchester United who bought Paul Pogba because they knew they can market him to get the desired returns.

'The recruitment team has failed the club and the situation has affected turnout at the stadia because of the absence of quality players that can pull supporters to the stadium'.

He urged the board to take a second look at the recruitment drive and buy quality players to motivate supporters to fill the stadium for the much needed revenue.

GNA