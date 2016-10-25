Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
25 October 2016

Free agent Eric Bekoe denies holding talks with Premier League champions Wa All Stars


Ex-Hasaacas striker Eric Bekoe has denied holding talks with Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars.

Bekoe is a free agent after following the expiration of his short term contract with the Sekondi-based side.

The former Kotoko striker was reported to have held discussions with All Stars with a view of joining the Premier League champions.

But the 29-year-old has denied the reports.
'I have not received any call from them and it will all depend on negotiations I make with the club. For now, I am open to talks with any club,' he told Class Sports.

'I am training very hard and waiting for a respectful offer and better offer to come.'

