Free agent Eric Bekoe denies holding talks with Premier League champions Wa All Stars



Ex-Hasaacas striker Eric Bekoe has denied holding talks with Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars.

Bekoe is a free agent after following the expiration of his short term contract with the Sekondi-based side.

The former Kotoko striker was reported to have held discussions with All Stars with a view of joining the Premier League champions.

But the 29-year-old has denied the reports.

'I have not received any call from them and it will all depend on negotiations I make with the club. For now, I am open to talks with any club,' he told Class Sports.

'I am training very hard and waiting for a respectful offer and better offer to come.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com