Anderlecht rising star Emmanuel Sowah Adjei makes full league debut
Promising youngster Emmanuel Sowah Adjei made his first league start and played the entire duration for Anderlecht on Sunday as they lost 2-1 at Club Brugge.
It was his second successive start for Anderlecht after last 81 minutes in midweek when they drew 1-1 at Mainz 05 in the Europa League.
Adjei is getting to start at the club because of the injury to Alexandru Chipciu.
Anderlecht head coach RenÃ© Weiler is convinced about the qualities of the 18-year-old.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com