Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 24 October 2016 16:40 CET

Anderlecht rising star Emmanuel Sowah Adjei makes full league debut

Promising youngster Emmanuel Sowah Adjei made his first league start and played the entire duration for Anderlecht on Sunday as they lost 2-1 at Club Brugge.

It was his second successive start for Anderlecht after last 81 minutes in midweek when they drew 1-1 at Mainz 05 in the Europa League.

Adjei is getting to start at the club because of the injury to Alexandru Chipciu.

Anderlecht head coach RenÃ© Weiler is convinced about the qualities of the 18-year-old.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The expectations of the righteous can never be cut off.
By: Hayfron-Benjamin Jon
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img