Ghana Premier League clubs chasing Tamale Utrecht wunderkind Rashid Nortey

A host of Premier League clubs are looking at bolstering their squads with the addition of highly rated midfielder Rashid Nortey who plays for Tamale Utrecht, according to a report by footballgh.com.

Nortey enjoyed a good partnership with Patrick Razak who was a delight to watch in the first half of the season after joining the Phobians from Utrech.

In Patrick's absence Nortey has continued to dazzle and has attracted interest from both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The creative midfielder was by far the most important player for the division one side in the just ended GN Division One League and the club are resigned to losing him to a bigger club this transfer window.

By Rahman Osman



