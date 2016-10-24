Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 24 October 2016 12:55 CET

Ghana Premier League clubs chasing Tamale Utrecht wunderkind Rashid Nortey

A host of Premier League clubs are looking at bolstering their squads with the addition of highly rated midfielder Rashid Nortey who plays for Tamale Utrecht, according to a report by footballgh.com.

Nortey enjoyed a good partnership with Patrick Razak who was a delight to watch in the first half of the season after joining the Phobians from Utrech.

In Patrick's absence Nortey has continued to dazzle and has attracted interest from both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The creative midfielder was by far the most important player for the division one side in the just ended GN Division One League and the club are resigned to losing him to a bigger club this transfer window.

By Rahman Osman

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

It must be imperative to act also the positive principles we subscribe to. Positive standards should not be selfish; rather, seeking an impactation that brings no havoc to any.
By: Julius Gane
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img