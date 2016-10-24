Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 24 October 2016 10:40 CET

David Luiz: Kante scores more goals in training than Ronaldo

David Luiz believes his Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante scores more goals in training than Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

N'Golo Kante skipped around a static defence to slot in and seal victory as Chelsea moved within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

When asked if the move to Stamford Bridge or the recent change in formation at Chelsea had brought about Kante's rare strike, David Luiz said N'Golo Kante scores more goals in training than Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

'In training he scores a lot, more than Ronaldo!'he told The Sun.

The Brazilian defender Luiz gave very high praise to the former Leicester midfielder for his selfless and relentless work.

Luiz told The Sun: 'This guy is a special guy, a fantastic person and a fantastic player. I think everybody saw, when he scored, that everybody was so, so happy for him.

'He is a totally amazing player and person and I am so happy for him.'

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

YOU'RE ARE NOT WHAT YOU THINK YOU ARE;YOU'RE NOT WHAT OTHERS THINK YOU ARE; YOU'RE WHAT YOU THINK OTHERS THINK YOU ARE.
By: FRANK GYAWU - ASANTE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img