David Luiz: Kante scores more goals in training than Ronaldo

David Luiz believes his Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante scores more goals in training than Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

N'Golo Kante skipped around a static defence to slot in and seal victory as Chelsea moved within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

When asked if the move to Stamford Bridge or the recent change in formation at Chelsea had brought about Kante's rare strike, David Luiz said N'Golo Kante scores more goals in training than Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

'In training he scores a lot, more than Ronaldo!'he told The Sun.

The Brazilian defender Luiz gave very high praise to the former Leicester midfielder for his selfless and relentless work.

Luiz told The Sun: 'This guy is a special guy, a fantastic person and a fantastic player. I think everybody saw, when he scored, that everybody was so, so happy for him.

'He is a totally amazing player and person and I am so happy for him.'

