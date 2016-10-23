Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 23 October 2016 06:55 CET

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Mensah on target for Krško in Slovenia top-flight

Ghanaian youth star Ibrahim Arafat Mensah scored for FK KrÅ¡ko as they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Aluminij in the Slovenian top-flight on Saturday.

The 21-year-old raced into the box to latch onto a pace from a team-mate and escape the visitors goalkeeper and a defender to score in the 54th minute of the game.

Arafat, a former player of Desidero FC in Accra, joined Krsko before the start of the season and has now scored twice in six league games for the struggling side.

Sports News

I love you and therefore have to protect whatever i love with all my might.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
