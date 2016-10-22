Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 22 October 2016

Christian Atsu: Ghana winger makes cameo appearance in Newcastle win

Ghana winger Christian Atsu came off the bench in Newcastle United's English Championship home game to Ipswich Town.

Atsu was not involved in any of the goals as he came on in the 75th minute for Yoan Gouffran.

Ayoze Perez scored twice and Matt Ritchie once as Rafael Benitez's side comfortably beat Town 3-0 at St James' Park.

Perez put the home side in front in the opening minute and added the second on 73, before Ritchie netted the third five minutes later.

