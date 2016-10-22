Polish legend Michal Zewlakow pleads for more time for Ghanaian misfit Sadam Sulley at Legia Warsaw

Polish legend Michal Zewlakow has pleaded for more time for Ghanaian striker Sadam Sulley to settle at Legia Warsaw.

The 20-year-old was acquired from Ghanaian second-tier side Vision FC before the start of the season but has been limited to the club's second team.

Legia fans have been left disappointed in the Ghanaian striker and he is likely to put on sale in the winter.

But former Anderlecht and Olympiakos midfielder who also played for Legia Warsaw has asked his former club to exercise patient for the Ghanaian.

"We should not expect that he immediately jumps into the first "eleven". He will need time to settle, but personally I believe that soon he'll show what he can do. It may be shot, which enchant us all. I believe in him. He could be great," he stated.

Saddam underwent pre-season with the club's first team squad but relegated to the second team before the start of the season.

