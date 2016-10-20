Egypt just behind Ghana in latest FIFA World rankings in 6th position



Ghana's AFCON and World Cup group opponents Egypt have climbed seven places on the latest FIFA global football ranking released on Thursday.

The Pharaohs are now 46 in the world after placing 53rd last month.

The North Africans beat Congo 2-1 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier this month which has helped catapulted the side to sixth on the continent.

The Egyptians are just behind the Black Stars in 5th place.

