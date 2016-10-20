Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 20 October 2016 18:10 CET

Egypt just behind Ghana in latest FIFA World rankings in 6th position


Ghana's AFCON and World Cup group opponents Egypt have climbed seven places on the latest FIFA global football ranking released on Thursday.

The Pharaohs are now 46 in the world after placing 53rd last month.

The North Africans beat Congo 2-1 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier this month which has helped catapulted the side to sixth on the continent.

The Egyptians are just behind the Black Stars in 5th place.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Political power is like a fisher net which catches all kinds of fish, the fisher must sort them out.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img