Sports News | 20 October 2016 18:10 CET
Aduana Stars set to release goalie Stephen Adams- reports
Goalkeeper Stephen Adams could be shown the exit door at Aduana Stars before the start of the season, according to reports.
Kickgh.com has reported the Dormaa-based are prepared to let their former No.1 go after dropping down the pecking order.
Adams was second-choice to Joseph Addo and it does not look like his services will be needed next season.
