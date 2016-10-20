Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 20 October 2016 12:10 CET

Daniel Amartey counting on faithful Ghana fans to pull through during AFCON

Ghana and Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey is counting on the unflinching support of Ghanaians to go through what he admits will be a tough group.

The Stars are housed in Group D that has Mali, Egypt and the Cranes of Uganda.

Coincidentally the Stars will face Egypt and Uganda in the World Cup qualifiers before the AFCON.

And England based midfielder Amartey admits it will be difficult but with the fans behind the team they will succeed.

'We have very passionate fans that will push us through tough times. Appreciate it.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com



