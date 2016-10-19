Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 19 October 2016

Bayern Munich ease past PSV

By Wires

Bayern Munich crushed Dutch side PSV Eindhoven 4-1 in Champions League Group D in Munich on Wednesday to bounce back after three games without a win in all competitions.

What had started as a walk in the park with Bayern riding roughshod over the Dutch side with goals from Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich turned into a nervous affair after the visitors pulled a goal back through Luciano Narsingh before halftime.

The German champions, however, kept their cool and Robert Lewandowski headed in the third goal on the hour to settle their nerves.

Arjen Robben made sure of the three points and ended Bayern's run of three matches without a win with an 84th-minute header against his former team to stretch their Champions League record to 14 successive home wins.

