ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Champions League: 'We don't need to score straight away' - PSG relaxed before semi

By BBC
Football News Luis Enrique has previously won the Champions League as a manager when in charge of Barcelona during the 2014-15 season
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Luis Enrique has previously won the Champions League as a manager when in charge of Barcelona during the 2014-15 season

Paris St-Germain boss Luis Enrique says his focus is solely on winning the second leg of his side's Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.

PSG go into Tuesday's clash 1-0 down after a defeat in Dortmund last week.

But rather than focusing on needing to score twice to progress without penalties, Enrique is concentrated on just winning the second leg itself.

"The aim isn't to win by two goals, but to win," said Enrique.

"If you think you have to score two goals that seems like a big target.

"We just want to play and score. If we score in the 89th minute, it will carry on. We don't need to score right away, we just want to win the game."

Niclas Fullkrug's first-half strike separated the two teams at Signal Iduna Park last week in Germany and while Enrique's primary goal is to put PSG in a Champions League semi-final for the first time in three seasons, he has highlighted the risks of potentially focusing too much on trying to settle the game in 90 minutes.

"You could score twice in two minutes, but you could also concede a goal," Enrique added.

"We have to be 100% focused on attack and defence. If we concede a goal, it is not serious, we have to stay calm. If we score twice very quickly, our opponents will have to react.

"It will be an even game with a high level of play on and off the ball, so it will be tough for both teams."

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Kenya's Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge centre runs with fellow athletes in Kaptagat. By Tony KARUMBA AFP Chasing third Olympic gold: for Kipchoge, the road starts in Kenya's Rift Valley

2 hours ago

A construction crew of 75 people was at the site when the five-storey building collapsed. By Willie van Tonder AFP S. Africa building collapse kills four, traps dozens: police

7 hours ago

Kenya Airways KQ said it would resume flights to Kinshasa on May 8. By Tony KARUMBA AFPFile Kenya Airways says to resume flights to Kinshasa after staff freed

7 hours ago

Polling station officials started counting the votes. By Joris Bolomey AFP Junta-led Chad counts votes in first for coup-hit region

7 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo appoints Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as Birim Central MCE President Akufo-Addo appoints Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as Birim Central MCE

12 hours ago

Cedi depreciation has been lower under NPP administration – Bawumia Cedi depreciation has been lower under NPP administration – Bawumia

12 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has been vindicated in selecting me as his Vice President – Dr. Bawumia Akufo-Addo has been vindicated in selecting me as his Vice President – Dr. Bawum...

12 hours ago

AstroTurf Project Sabotage: Asunafo North MP accuses NDC PC Haruna Mohammed AstroTurf Project Sabotage: Asunafo North MP accuses NDC PC Haruna Mohammed

13 hours ago

Election 2024: Im ready to serve Ghana with my heart, energies – Bawumia Election 2024: I’m ready to serve Ghana with my heart, energies – Bawumia

13 hours ago

We saved Ghana 19million in 2020 elections – EC We saved Ghana $19million in 2020 elections – EC

Just in....
body-container-line