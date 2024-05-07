Champions League: 'We don't need to score straight away' - PSG relaxed before semi

Paris St-Germain boss Luis Enrique says his focus is solely on winning the second leg of his side's Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.

PSG go into Tuesday's clash 1-0 down after a defeat in Dortmund last week.

But rather than focusing on needing to score twice to progress without penalties, Enrique is concentrated on just winning the second leg itself.

"The aim isn't to win by two goals, but to win," said Enrique.

"If you think you have to score two goals that seems like a big target.

"We just want to play and score. If we score in the 89th minute, it will carry on. We don't need to score right away, we just want to win the game."

Niclas Fullkrug's first-half strike separated the two teams at Signal Iduna Park last week in Germany and while Enrique's primary goal is to put PSG in a Champions League semi-final for the first time in three seasons, he has highlighted the risks of potentially focusing too much on trying to settle the game in 90 minutes.

"You could score twice in two minutes, but you could also concede a goal," Enrique added.

"We have to be 100% focused on attack and defence. If we concede a goal, it is not serious, we have to stay calm. If we score twice very quickly, our opponents will have to react.

"It will be an even game with a high level of play on and off the ball, so it will be tough for both teams."