13th Africa Games brouhaha: Ministry assures medalists of bonuses

By Graphic Sports
1 HOUR AGO

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is urging patience among athletes who secured medals for the country during the African Games as they await their bonuses.

The delay in payment comes a month after the conclusion of the competition in March.

However, following their remarkable performances at the recent Games, athletes, including weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi, have voiced their frustration over the delay in receiving their bonus payments from the Ministry of Sports.

Winnifred Ntumi, who made history as the first athlete to clinch a gold medal at the Games, expressed her disappointment during an interview with Happy FM. She revealed that despite their outstanding achievements, they were yet to receive any communication or payment regarding their bonuses from the Ministry.

Ntumi lamented the lack of responsiveness from the Ministry, noting that attempts to contact them had been unsuccessful. "I've not received the money yet. We have not heard from them till now. Sometimes when I call, they don't even pick up. It is with the minister, and we've not heard from him," she stated.

But the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kenneth Annang, told Graphic Sports that processes had already commenced to ensure the athletes received their bonuses promptly.

"The payment of bonuses for the athletes who won medals for Ghana goes through a certain process," Annang explained. "The authorities have already started the process and are working diligently to complete it. We appeal to them to exercise patience as the authorities are working to have their monies paid to them soon."

The ministry had announced cash bonuses for athletes ahead of the competition. Gold medalists were promised $3000, silver medalists $2000 and bronze medalists $1000.

Ghana achieved its highest-ever medal haul in the competition's 59-year history. In total, Ghana secured 69 medals across 10 sporting disciplines, including 19 gold, 29 silver, and 21 bronze medals.

