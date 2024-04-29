ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Karim Zito attributes Dreams FC's defeat to Zamalek to lack of experience

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito attributed his team's loss to Zamalek to a lack of experience.

The Ghana Premier League side suffered a 3-0 defeat against the Egyptian giants in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals at the Baba Yara Stadium, following a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo.

Zito didn't mince words in his post-match analysis, pointing out the key factor behind their defeat.

"It's a lack of experience. The boys lost momentum after the third goal. I can do everything, but if the players aren't mentally prepared, there's little I can do. Antwi was doubtful, but we pushed him to play."

Addressing the possibility of stage fright affecting the players, Zito dismissed it, stating, "It's not stage fright. If that were the case, it would have affected us in Cairo. My boys didn't anticipate being in this situation. In Cairo, the atmosphere was more intense than today."

With their focus now on Wednesday's outstanding quarter-final clash with Soccer Intellectuals in the FA Cup, Dreams FC looks to bounce back from their disappointment in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

