Mohammed Kudus' solo strike against Freiburg wins West Ham United's Goal of The Season

West Ham's Goal of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign has been awarded to Mohammed Kudus for his stunning solo effort against SC Freiburg in the Europa League.

Kudus' remarkable strike not only secured the Goal of the Month accolade for March but also showcased his exceptional skills and vision on the field.

In the Round of 16 clash against Freiburg, where West Ham suffered a narrow defeat in the first leg, Kudus turned the tables with a sensational performance in the return leg at the London Olympic Stadium, which ended in a resounding 5-0 victory for the Hammers.

During the match, Kudus embarked on a mesmerizing dribble from his own half, gliding past several Freiburg players before slotting the ball into the far corner with an unstoppable finish.

The 23-year-old's moment of brilliance spurred West Ham to a dominant display and played a crucial role in their progression to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Since his arrival from Ajax in August 2023, Kudus has been a pivotal figure in David Moyes's squad, contributing with 13 goals in 43 appearances through his dynamic and incisive play in midfield.