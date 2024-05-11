ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Foreign sports content in Ghana reason for cedi depreciation – FA Cup Chairman

Football News Foreign sports content in Ghana reason for cedi depreciation – FA Cup Chairman
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, has drawn a connection between the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar and the prevalence of foreign sports content in local sports journalism.

Arthur emphasized that over 75% of media coverage in Ghana is dedicated to European football, contributing significantly to the economic challenges faced by the country.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Arthur, also the owner of Division One League side Skyy FC, underscored the importance of promoting indigenous sports to address these economic issues.

"The foreign sports content on our local media spaces is over 75% and that is the major reason why the cedi is performing poorly against the dollar and the media is largely part of this problem," Arthur said.

Despite these economic concerns and the relatively low interest in local sports, Arthur eagerly awaits the upcoming FA Cup semi-final matches.

The fixtures will showcase defending champions Dreams FC against Bofoakwa Tano, and Legon Cities against Nsoatreman FC, both scheduled to take place at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

MP for Odododiodio Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye EC not exhibiting its revered role in Ghana’s democracy — Nii Lante Vanderpuye

2 hours ago

May 11: Cedi sells at GHS14.24 to 1, GHS13.67 on BoG interbank May 11: Cedi sells at GHS14.24 to $1, GHS13.67 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensaleft and Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu Jean Mensa politically tainted, likely to be removed if government changes — Mar...

2 hours ago

Kofi Bentil, Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa Taxing churches is legally and morally wrong — Kofi Bentil

2 hours ago

Kofi Adams, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch As of 2023, only 15% public primary schools, 13% public JHSs had access to funct...

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch EduWatch Only 44% of primary schools, 63.9% of JHSs had access to electricity by 2020 — E...

2 hours ago

Kofi Adams, Member of Parliament for Buem constituency NDC has the BVR serial numbers now; no planned ‘game’ can work — Kofi Adams

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I will continue to prove my critics wrong — Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line