Foreign sports content in Ghana reason for cedi depreciation – FA Cup Chairman

Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, has drawn a connection between the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar and the prevalence of foreign sports content in local sports journalism.

Arthur emphasized that over 75% of media coverage in Ghana is dedicated to European football, contributing significantly to the economic challenges faced by the country.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Arthur, also the owner of Division One League side Skyy FC, underscored the importance of promoting indigenous sports to address these economic issues.

"The foreign sports content on our local media spaces is over 75% and that is the major reason why the cedi is performing poorly against the dollar and the media is largely part of this problem," Arthur said.

Despite these economic concerns and the relatively low interest in local sports, Arthur eagerly awaits the upcoming FA Cup semi-final matches.

The fixtures will showcase defending champions Dreams FC against Bofoakwa Tano, and Legon Cities against Nsoatreman FC, both scheduled to take place at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.