Your success will redeem Ghana's almost lost club football glory — SWAG tells Dreams FC ahead of Zamalek clash

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has thrown its weight behind Dreams FC ahead of their crucial CAF Confederation Cup semi-final second-leg clash with Egyptian giants Zamalek SC on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 24, SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah said Dreams' success "will redeem Ghana's almost lost glory at Club Level Football".

Dreams has a slim advantage into the home fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, after holding the six-time African champions to a goalless draw last Sunday in Cairo.

"As a young team with a big dream, the playing body, technical team, and leadership have stayed focused, demonstrated professionalism with the ultimate in sight since they embarked on this restoration journey for Ghana football," SWAG said of Dreams.

SWAG added that "your success will...possibly reinstate the original four slots for club football in Africa."

SWAG has called on Ghanaians and football fans to turn out in their numbers to cheer Dreams towards creating history.

A victory over Zamalek will see the Dream Boys become the first Ghanaian club to reach the CAF Confederation Cup final in the competition's history after Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak’s final clash in 2004.

Meanwhile, Dreams has taken into consideration recommendations from many by granting free access to the stadium with the exception of the VIP and VVIP sides.