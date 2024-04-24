Former Bibiani Gold Stars midfielder Frank Adjei Jr continues his fine form in Swedish League

Young Ghanaian midfielder, Frank Adei Jr. stole the spotlight in Sweden's top-tier football league this past weekend, clinching the title of man of the match for his standout performance with IFK Varnamo.

In their tense 1-0 triumph against Sirius, Adei Jr. showcased his talent, earning praise for his pivotal role in securing Varnamo's first victory of the season.

Adei Jr., at just 20 years old, dazzled spectators at the Studenternas IP Stadium in Uppsala during his third appearance for Varnamo. Playing the full 90 minutes, his impressive performance earned him a rating of 4.4/5, clinching the coveted Man of the Match award.

Having honed his skills at clubs like Bibiani Gold Stars and Star Madrid FC, Adei Jr. is poised to continue his stellar form, contributing significantly to Varnamo's campaign as they strive for a respectable position in the league standings.

IFK Varnamo's head coach, Anes Mravac, lauded the young midfielder for his outstanding contribution to the team's crucial victory, acknowledging Adei Jr.'s role in lifting Varnamo out of the relegation zone after a challenging start to the season.

Despite a sluggish start with four games played, Varnamo FC's triumph over the weekend has injected new hope into their season, signalling a potential turnaround in their fortunes.