CAF Confederation Cup: Zamalek aiming to upset Dreams FC in Ghana in return leg

Zamalek SC's head coach, Jose Gomes, exudes confidence ahead of their clash against Dreams FC this Sunday.

The Egyptian team is gearing up to face the Ghanaian side in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals' return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite a scoreless first leg, Gomes, the Portuguese tactician, is optimistic about securing a victory against Karim Zito's squad.

He anticipates a shift in dynamics for the upcoming match and trusts his players to find the back of the net against Dreams FC.

Speaking to CAF media, Gomes highlighted the anticipated factors such as the playing surface, humidity, and temperature, emphasizing the adaptability of his team.

"Things will be very different in the return match, especially with the grass, humidity and temperature, and even if things are like that, I trust the players," he said.

Reflecting on the previous encounter, he expressed a desire for more efficiency in converting opportunities, affirming their capability to score, even if it means netting just one goal.

"We expected more from the players in the match regarding the way we played. We had many chances and did not score, and it is possible that we will score in Ghana, even if at least one goal," he added.

Zamalek is set to arrive in Ghana on Thursday, gearing up for the highly anticipated showdown scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT on Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
