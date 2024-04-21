2023/24 GPL Matchday 27 Wrap Up: Asante Kotoko beat FC Samartex to record first win in 8 games as Heart of Lions crash Nations FC

The Matchday 27 fixtures of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League concluded with captivating outcomes with a game left to be played on Monday.

On Saturday, Legon Cities clashed with Hearts of Oak at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. Albert Yeboah netted a brace in the second half, securing a 2-0 victory for the hosts.

Meanwhile, at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, Karela United and Accra Lions settled for a 1-1 draw. Mohammed Asigre Sulemana opened the scoring for Karela United in the 75th minute, but Bernard Kesse equalized for Accra Lions just two minutes later.

Sunday's games saw Asante Kotoko ending their eight-game winless streak with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over league leaders FC Samartex at the Baba Yara Stadium. Enock Morrison's spot-kick secured the win for the home side.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, Bofoakwa Tano drew 1-1 with Bechem United. Boa-At Regain gave Bechem United the lead in the 29th minute, but Bashiru Abu equalized for Bofoakwa Tano just before halftime.

Elsewhere, Real Tamale United suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nsoatreman FC at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex. Mohammed Mankuyeli put the home side ahead before Adu Meider equalized in the 90th minute and Collins Kudjoe secured the win in added time.

Bibiani Gold Stars secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Aduana FC at DUN's Park, with Alex Aso scoring the lone goal in the 44th minute.

Heart of Lions dominated at the Kpando Sports Stadium, defeating Nations FC 3-0. Mohaison Mahmoud opened the scoring in the 9th minute, followed by goals from Akwasi Bentil Duah in the 65th minute and Nana Kwame Oppong in injury time.

The week's final fixture will see Berekum Chelsea hosting Medeama SC at the Golden City Park on Monday.

The match between Great Olympics and Dreams FC has been postponed due to Dreams' participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

FULL RESULTS