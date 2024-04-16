ModernGhana logo
Angry Asante Kotoko fans storm training grounds to demand the sacking of Prosper Narteh Ogum

Some angry Asante Kotoko fans stormed the club's training grounds on Tuesday afternoon to demand the sacking of head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical team.

Players and some members of the technical team were blocked for holding their training session as they prepare to face FC Samartex this weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium.

This occurred amidst the club's porous performance in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Asante Kotoko have suffered seven defeats in their last nine games in the second round of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors have picked just a point from their last seven matches, leaving them only three points away from the relegation zone.

Currently sitting in 11th place, their worst-ever run in their Ghanaian top-flight, fans demanded the ousting of the head coach and his staff due to the poor performances.

Despite attempts by the head of the IMC, Nana Appiah Apinkra, to calm the fans, they remained steadfast, insisting on a coaching staff change.

Consequently, players were unable to proceed with training, leaving the club in uncertainty.

As the situation unfolds, the club is yet to release an official statement, leaving fans and stakeholders eager for further developments.

Meanwhile, Prosper Narteh Ogum and his assistant, David Ocloo were not at the training grounds.

