Bayern Munich: Harry Kane says season will be failure if they fail to win Champions League

By BBC
Harry Kane says Bayern Munich's season will be a failure if they do not win the Champions League.

Bayern host Arsenal on Wednesday in their quarter-final second leg, with the tie level at 2-2.

The German side only have the Champions League to play for after their run of 11 successive Bundesliga titles was ended by Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

"We still have an opportunity to turn this season into a great season if we win the Champions League," said Kane.

"Of course, from the club's point of view it will be a failed season if we don't win anything this year because we're expected to win, but all we can do is take that into next year and try and turn that around."

Former Tottenham striker Kane, who is yet to win a trophy in his career, also played down the significance of taking on Arsenal, Spurs' north London rivals.

The England captain, who has scored 39 club goals in all competitions this season, was released by the Gunners as a youngster.

"I had a lot of history with Arsenal, playing for Spurs, for so many years in that north London derby, obviously it was the biggest game of the season every year probably, but it's a different chapter," added Kane.

"Maybe it was in the back of my mind, being released from a young age, there was always a point to prove, and I feel like I'm the type of player who throughout my whole career has had points to prove. I don't think that ever leaves you."

