Conor Bradley: Liverpool defender faces about three weeks out with ankle injury

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley is expected to be out for about three weeks with an ankle injury.

Bradley, 20, suffered the problem early in the second half of Sunday's Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace.

He was replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who returned from a knee injury which had kept him out since February.

Bradley is set to miss Thursday's Europa League game at Atalanta and top-flight games against Fulham, Everton and West Ham in the rest of April.

Liverpool are 3-0 down against Atalanta going into the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final in Italy on Thursday.

Bradley could return in May when Liverpool play Tottenham, Aston Villa and Wolves to end their Premier League campaign.

The Northern Ireland international has made 22 appearances for the Reds this season, scoring one goal and adding six assists.

Liverpool's defeat at home by Palace left them two points behind leaders Manchester City with six games to go.