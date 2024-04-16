Former Kotoko striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor banned for 3years for falsifying documents

16.04.2024 LISTEN

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued its ruling regarding the case of document falsification involving former Asante Kotoko striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor.

In a statement shared on the Ghana FA's social media platforms on Monday, April 15, it was announced that Taylor has been handed a three-year ban from participating in any competitions organized by the Ghana Football Association.

This ban effectively prohibits Solomon Sarfo Taylor from taking part in any GFA-sanctioned events for the next three years, and his player license has been revoked as a consequence of the ruling.

"The Disciplinary Committee has found Solomon Sarfo Taylor guilty of falsifying his registration documents. Consequently, his player license has been revoked," read an excerpt from the official statement released by the Ghana FA.