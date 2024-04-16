CAF Confederation Cup: I pray my players avoid injuries ahead of Zamalek game, says Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito expressed his optimism about his team's fitness leading up to their upcoming match against Zamalek SC this weekend.

The Ghana Premier League squad is set to clash with Zamalek SC in the first leg of the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup, hosted at the Cairo International Stadium.

Zito, who has guided the "Still Believe" lads to the semifinals in their debut campaign, emphasized the importance of keeping his players injury-free for the crucial encounter.

"I pray we don't suffer any injuries this week so that we will have a full squad to face them," he stated to Graphic Sports.

Highlighting the team's preparedness and consistency, Zito underlined the significance of maintaining their momentum.

"The set-up is already there and the consistency of the team is already there so I am praying against any injuries as we go into the semi-final," he added.

Dreams FC is scheduled to depart from the country's shores on Thursday for the highly anticipated match, set to kick off at 16:00 GMT.