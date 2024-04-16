FUTSAL AFCON: Clinical Atlas Lions put Zambia to the sword, Angola thrash Ghana to secure semis berth

Hosts Morocco produced a scintillating performance to beat Zambia 13-0 in front of a sold Prince Moulay Abdellah Hall while Angola cruised past Ghana 11-3 at the Salle IBN Yassine on Monday night.

The flawless Atlas Lions finished as Group A winners with 9 points to book a place in the semifinals of the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON.

The Sable Antelopes of Angola finished second with 6 points three more than Zambia in third and Ghana without a point sit at the bottom of the table.

Hicham Dguig’s ruthless side made their intentions known early when captain Soufiane El Mesrar broke the deadlock just two minutes into the one-sided match.

Idriss Raiss El Fenni doubled the two-time champions advantage before three more goals in the space of three minutes from Ismail Amazal and Soufian Charraoui’s brace made it 5-0.

Zambia’s Prince Lungu saw his effort blocked by the keeper before Bilal Bakkali crashed the Chipolopolo post with a fierce drill from distance.

Idriss Fenni doubled his tally and Morocco’s sixth of the match before the impressive Anas El Ayyane hit a quick brace to make it 8-0 going into the break.

The hosts returned from the break with more purpose and zeal to score more goals and stamp their authority on the game.

Bilal Bakkali latched on to a clever Khalid Bouzid backheel pass to increase the lead before Otmane Boumezou fired his effort through the legs of the keeper to hit double digits.

Backed by their home fans Morocco added more salt to Zambia’s injury with goals from Anas Dahani’s back heel, an own goal by Jackson Simwami and Youssef Jouad’s strike at the stroke of full time completed the hammering.

The Atlas Lions will face the runners-up of Group B in the semifinals on Friday, 19 April at 19:00 GMT while Angola have a date with the winner of Group B on the same day at 16:00 GMT at the magnificent Prince Moulay Abdellah Hall.