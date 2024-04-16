Asante Kotoko players need psychological help - Michael Akuffo

Former Asante Kotoko skipper, Michael Akuffo, has emphasized the necessity for the club to prioritize psychological support for its players amidst a challenging stretch of form.

The Porcupine Warriors have endured a tough run in the latter part of the 2023/24 season, enduring eight consecutive games without a win. This slump has intensified scrutiny on head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his squad.

In an interview with 3FM on Monday, Akuffo stressed the importance of psychological assistance, advocating for the inclusion of a psychologist within the club's support staff to boost players' morale regardless of their opponents.

"The game is changing, and clubs must adjust. We need to change our mode of doing things, especially big clubs like Kotoko. They need a psychologist working behind the scenes,” he remarked.

Akuffo also highlighted the players' responsibility to strive for excellence and meet the club's standards.

“Danlad, as the senior player and captain, needs to gather the boys and let them know they need to get out of this situation. If the pressure is on the coach, the same pressure is on the players.”

Encouraging the squad to elevate their performance, Akuffo emphasized that they hold the key to reversing the club's fortunes and providing support to the coach.

Asante Kotoko currently occupies the 11th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 33 points, having managed only one victory in their last 10 matches, with seven losses and two draws.

Prosper Narteh Ogum and his team will be eager to return to winning ways when they welcome league leaders FC Samartex for their Matchday 27 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.