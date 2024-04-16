Some current players don't deserve to play for Asante Kotoko, says club legend Opoku Nti

Former CEO of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Opoku Nti, has criticized the current players, suggesting that some of them are not up to the club's standards due to their underwhelming performances.

The team has faced a winless streak of eight games in the latter half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, prompting fans to demand the removal of Prosper Narteh Ogum as coach.

Expressing his dismay at the team's recent form, Opoku Nti, a club legend, emphasized that certain players are not meeting the expected level and are displaying insufficient effort to improve.

"Asante Kotoko should always go in for the best of players because of expectation and the standard of the club and looking at the performance of some of the players shows clearly that they are not materials of Kotoko," he stated in an interview with Connect FM.

Opoku Nti urged the players to exert more effort to meet the club's requirements and produce the desired results.

He highlighted the importance of ambition and dedication, suggesting that some players lack the necessary drive.

"Whether you are the club’s material or not, if you don’t have great vision, you’re not fighting for yourself, the mentality of the current players is different from ours," Opoku Nti remarked.

Furthermore, he addressed the issue of complacency among players, cautioning against a lack of competition within the team.

"If you are comfortable sitting on the bench because you’ll be paid, that’s where the challenge comes, because there wouldn’t be any competition in the team and it affects the standard in the team," Opoku Nti emphasized.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko currently occupies the 11th position on the Premier League table, with 33 points. They aim to break their winless streak when they face FC Samartex in their upcoming Matchday 27 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.