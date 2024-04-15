PL: Cole Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Everton

Cole Palmer inspired Chelsea to a thumping 6-0 victory, as his four-goal haul dealt a huge blow to the survival hopes of a beleaguered Everton at Stamford Bridge.

It did not take long for the attacking midfielder to find his feet, netted twice in the opening 18 minutes - first a beautiful curling effort from outside the box, then a close-range rebound.

The England international completed his hat-trick before the half-hour mark with another glorious finish after a huge error by Jordan Pickford, while Nicolas Jackson made it 4-0 before the break.

The tempo dropped a touch after the break, unsurprisingly so, but Chelsea still got a fifth when Palmer converted from the spot after a foul on Noni Madueke by James Tarkowski.

There was drama before that penalty was scored though, with Jackson and Madueke fighting over who would take it, only for captain Conor Gallagher to take command of the situation and give the ball to Palmer.

Substitute Alfie Gilchrist then completed the rout in the 90th minute, leaving Sean Dyche and Everton licking their wounds after a costly defeat.