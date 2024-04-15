Cole Palmer’s perfect 10 performance inspires Chelsea to put Everton to the sword in 6-0 win

15.04.2024 LISTEN

England youngster, Cole Palmer stole the show on Monday night when Chelsea hammered Everton 6-0 in the English Premier League.

The former Manchester City prodigy started for the Blues today in their Round 33 encounter of the campaign.

In a game played at Stamford Bridge, Cole Palmer made it a game of his own as he scored four goals.

His first of the match came after just 13 minutes into the first half after a beautiful combination with Nicholas Jackson.

Just five minutes after opening the scoring for Chelsea, young Cole Palmer equalized with a header to double the lead for the hosts.

The attacker would not stop there. He found the back of the net again in the 29th minute, this time with a stunning chip with his right foot to make it a hat-trick.

Later in the second half, Cole Palmer scored from the penalty spot as he bowed out of the contest in the 80th minute with four goals to his name.

Courtesy of his outstanding displays tonight, Cole Palmer has been named the Man of the Match as a recognition for his perfect 10 performance.

Chelsea's huge win over troubled Everton also saw Nicholas Jackson and Alfie Gilchrist getting their names on the scoresheet.

While the win leaves Chelsea 9th on the English Premier League table, Everton are now 16th after the defeat.