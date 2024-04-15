ModernGhana logo
I told my brother I will score my debut World Cup goal against Czech Republic - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan reminisced about his iconic goal against the Czech Republic during the 2006 FIFA World Cup, revealing an intriguing premonition he had prior to the match.

Despite Ghana's initial setback against Italy, Gyan sensed an opportunity against the formidable Czech team, even sharing his premonition with his brother, Baffour.

Remarkably, Gyan's intuition materialized just a minute into the game when his strike found the back of the net past Petr Cech, sparking jubilation among Ghanaian fans.

Reflecting on that historic moment, Gyan disclosed that he had foreseen his goal, confiding in his brother before the match.

"I told my brother in our hotel room that I feel I will score, so I told him to tell Ghanaians I will score. I saw it [before the game]," he recounted in an interview with Onua TV.

Not only did Gyan contribute a goal, but he also provided an assist to Sulley Ali Muntari, securing Ghana's first-ever World Cup victory.

Gyan's World Cup journey didn't end there. Over subsequent tournaments in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014, he etched his name in the annals of African football history by netting five more goals, solidifying his status as the highest-scoring African player in FIFA World Cup history.

In a separate development, Gyan announced his retirement from international football in 2023, choosing the prestigious platform of the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meetings at the Accra International Conference Centre to make the announcement.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
