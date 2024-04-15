ModernGhana logo
William Amponsah sets new national record at Bryan Clay Invitational

By Graphic Sports
Ghanaian long-distance runner William Amponsah has broken his own national record in the Men’s 10,000m at the Bryan Clay Invitational in California, United States of America (USA).

This impressive feat comes just three weeks after Amponsah set the previous national mark (29:50.99) at the 13th African Games held in Accra, Ghana.

At the Bryan Clay Invitational, ongoing at the Cougar Athletic Stadium, Amponsah clocked a blistering 28:00.09 in Heat 1, shaving a significant 1:50.90 off his previous record.

The 24-year-old, representing West Texas A&M University, also claimed the university’s new school record in the 10,000m.

This surpasses the achievement of teammate Harry Louradour, who set a new school record (28:37.09) just an hour before Amponsah’s race, breaking the previous mark held by Owen Hind (29:27.04) since 2017.

Despite a dominant performance that showcased significant improvement, Amponsah narrowly missed out on the top three positions in the Heat.

The podium was secured by Alex Phillip (27:51.26), Ernest Cheruiyot (27:52.13), and Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (27:54.66) in first, second, and third place, respectively.

