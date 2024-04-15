ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court throws out case between Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation and GBA/Imax Boxing Promotions

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Boxing Court throws out case between Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation and GBAImax Boxing Promotions
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, a court case proceeding at the General Jurisdiction C2 saw important developments as the plaintiff and their legal team were absent.

Defendant 1 (Ghana Boxing Authority - GBA) and Defendant 2 (Imax Boxing Promotions - IBP) were present.

The judge ruled that the plaintiff's approach was flawed for not adhering to GBA rules and regulations.

Based on GBA rules, the court concluded that the plaintiff had no reason to apply to the court before exhausting GBA avenues.

Consequently, the case was dismissed, allowing GBA and Imax Boxing Promotions to proceed with their presentation, declaring the Ghana Army as the winner of the second Ghana Boxing League.

According to Alhaji Fadi Fattal Group Director of Imax Media / Boxing Promotions, the plaintiff, CQBF’s case stands dismissed.

He thanked and congratulated everyone who had been involved in the case.

The President of the GBA, Mr. Abraham Neequaye confirmed that the case has been thrown out and very soon Ghana Army will be presented with their vehicle award as preparations for the next edition, season three of the exciting league gets underway.

He also commended all who have contributed to the success of the competition and appealed to the fans to behave well when they go out to watch boxing events.

“Boxing is for distinguished personalities,” he said.

CQBF won the first edition and were on the verge of defending and fans caused the final matches to be called of due to mayhem at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Works and Housing ‘Stop lying; your NPP government has no plans to operationalize Komenda Sugar Fa...

49 minutes ago

Exemplary Leadership Award inspires me to do better – Mahama Exemplary Leadership Award inspires me to do better – Mahama

49 minutes ago

Lose talker Asiedu Nketia should resign from PSB if he wants to protest alleged killing of 3 MPs – Koku Anyidoho Lose talker Asiedu Nketia should resign from PSB if he wants to protest alleged ...

49 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration has crossed many red lines in Ghana’s democrat...

9 hours ago

Letsile Tebogo from Botswana shows his 200 metres bronze medal after the 2023 world championships in Budapest.. By ANDREJ ISAKOVIC AFP Botswana sprint diamond Tebogo eyes double Olympic gold

9 hours ago

Tension brews in Wulensi between local Regent and Fulani herdsmen Tension brews in Wulensi between local Regent and Fulani herdsmen

9 hours ago

Ghana faces competition from Lome Port as Tema Port traffic reduces Ghana faces competition from Lome Port as Tema Port traffic reduces

18 hours ago

Performance Tracker is mediocre attempt to celebrate insignificant projects – Agbana Performance Tracker is mediocre attempt to celebrate insignificant projects – Ag...

18 hours ago

Sudan on its knees after a year of brutal civil war Sudan on its knees after a year of brutal civil war

19 hours ago

Tema Newtown shooting: Warning shots were fired to protect sensitive installation - GAF Tema Newtown shooting: “Warning shots were fired to protect sensitive installati...

Just in....
body-container-line