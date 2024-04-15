Court throws out case between Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation and GBA/Imax Boxing Promotions

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, a court case proceeding at the General Jurisdiction C2 saw important developments as the plaintiff and their legal team were absent.

Defendant 1 (Ghana Boxing Authority - GBA) and Defendant 2 (Imax Boxing Promotions - IBP) were present.

The judge ruled that the plaintiff's approach was flawed for not adhering to GBA rules and regulations.

Based on GBA rules, the court concluded that the plaintiff had no reason to apply to the court before exhausting GBA avenues.

Consequently, the case was dismissed, allowing GBA and Imax Boxing Promotions to proceed with their presentation, declaring the Ghana Army as the winner of the second Ghana Boxing League.

According to Alhaji Fadi Fattal Group Director of Imax Media / Boxing Promotions, the plaintiff, CQBF’s case stands dismissed.

He thanked and congratulated everyone who had been involved in the case.

The President of the GBA, Mr. Abraham Neequaye confirmed that the case has been thrown out and very soon Ghana Army will be presented with their vehicle award as preparations for the next edition, season three of the exciting league gets underway.

He also commended all who have contributed to the success of the competition and appealed to the fans to behave well when they go out to watch boxing events.

“Boxing is for distinguished personalities,” he said.

CQBF won the first edition and were on the verge of defending and fans caused the final matches to be called of due to mayhem at the Bukom Boxing Arena.